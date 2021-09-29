HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 141.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 102,543 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 95.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 49,408 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $425.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.73 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

