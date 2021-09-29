HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $245.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

