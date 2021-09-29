10,138 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.