$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

