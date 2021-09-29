Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.45. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 2,387 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $16.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

