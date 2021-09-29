Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

