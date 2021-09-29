Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,604 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

