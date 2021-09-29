DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.62

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as low as $12.40. DZS shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 66,137 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $343.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.45 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

