Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 8,414 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGO opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

