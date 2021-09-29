Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 20,342 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

