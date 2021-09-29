Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 3,948 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.