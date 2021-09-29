Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 423,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intel by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,929,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,624,107,000 after buying an additional 1,912,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $219.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

