Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

