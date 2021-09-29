Shoe Carnival, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $975.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.