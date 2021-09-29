Illuvium Price Hits $480.60 on Top Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $480.60 or 0.01133431 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $305.15 million and $106.57 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

