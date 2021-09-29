SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.97

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.97 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 41.39 ($0.54). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 45,134 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £67.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get SRT Marine Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Richard Tucker bought 56,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,705.35 ($25,745.17).

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.