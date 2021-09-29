Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of SASR stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 107,941.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

