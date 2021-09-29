Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 655,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 114,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.