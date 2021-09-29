IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.07

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $7.88. IRIDEX shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 78,502 shares changing hands.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.26.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

