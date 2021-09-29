Kava (KAVA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142.59 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00012559 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $486.97 million and $142.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00153758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.43 or 0.00498616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00041808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 145,975,995 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

