Digitex Futures (DGTX) Achieves Market Cap of $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00121781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.