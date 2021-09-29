Barings LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,737 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEDI opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

