Barings LLC Sells 190 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,730.81 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,778.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,481.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.