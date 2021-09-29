Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $56,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chubb stock opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

