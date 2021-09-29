Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIREF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.