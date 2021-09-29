Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $160.13 and a 12-month high of $247.55.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.