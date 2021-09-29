Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

