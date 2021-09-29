AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE AFB opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

