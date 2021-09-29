Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 906,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $58,630,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,989,009. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

