SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,000.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 227,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 95,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,613 shares of company stock worth $3,612,450 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

