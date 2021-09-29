SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 187 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $389.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.