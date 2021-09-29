CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,624 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

