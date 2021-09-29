Legal & General Group Plc Has $460.39 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,293,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.95% of TC Energy worth $460,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 364,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,500,000 after purchasing an additional 251,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 70,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

