Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

