Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,067 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $441,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,891,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,000 shares of company stock worth $131,395,520. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

