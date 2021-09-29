Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 22.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 11.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 264.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

