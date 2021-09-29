Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,153 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Man Group plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works stock opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

