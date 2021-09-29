Albion Financial Group UT Takes $579,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $342.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

