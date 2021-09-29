HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 663 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $158.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

