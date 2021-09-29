JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 318,322 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,060,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 318,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of ITT worth $738,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,809,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.