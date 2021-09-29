Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $212.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.21. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

