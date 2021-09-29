Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $20.29 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBAC stock opened at $331.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 138.17 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

