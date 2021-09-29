Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,503. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $130.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,354.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

