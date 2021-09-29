Pier Capital LLC Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after buying an additional 102,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 751,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

