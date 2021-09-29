Flux (FLUX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Flux has a market cap of $65.34 million and $1.65 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00251489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00119936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00158271 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002083 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 186,785,645 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.