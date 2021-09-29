Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 123,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

