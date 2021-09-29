Stephens Inc. AR Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $221.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average of $223.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.