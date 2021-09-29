Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 705 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.