Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.68.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average is $205.50. The company has a market capitalization of $414.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

