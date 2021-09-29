Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 6,239 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

